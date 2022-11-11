Tamera Mowry Pops in Pink Accordion Dress & Sparkling Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tamera Mowry appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which aired yesterday. The “Sister, Sister” actress sat down with Hudson to discuss her new book “You Should Sit Down for This,” along with her new festive film “Inventing the Christmas Prince” which airs Nov. 18 on the Hallmark Channel.

Mowry’s arrival on the show saw the star clad in a fuchsia Acler dress. The author’s look consisted of a maxi dress with oversized accordion sleeves that matched the lengthy billowing accordion skirt. The garment was altered with a shining silver and pink belt in the middle. She accessorized with shiny gilded rings, hoops, and plenty of stacked bracelets.

On her feet, Mowry sported glossy nude pointed-toe pumps by Aleví Milano. The shoes were fastened in place with thin glittering ankle straps. The sharp style is a stand-out addition to the television personalities outfit, the exaggerated toes working to elongate while the sparkling adornments bring the eye down to the footwear without overshadowing Mowry’s dress.

Mowry’s personal style aesthetic consists of classic and chic pieces. The television personality often steps out in bright and bold ensembles. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards pumps, trendy sneakers and stiletto heels.

Tamera Mowry attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree at Ideal Glass Studios on Nov. 3, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Celebrating the holidays, Mowry put a chic spin on a classic blazer during her latest outing. The actress looked uber-chic at the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree in New York on Nov. 3. Mowry wore a boxy grey oversized blazer decorated with stripes on one side and plaid on the other. The outerwear also featured wide lapels and structured shoulders. She paired the business-forward garment with a turtleneck and, leggings, and leather boots.

