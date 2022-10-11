Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.

Mowry’s jacket had a striped suit overlay with chalk-stripped lines and a gathered back with a white shirt underneath. The brown jacket was cinched with a leather belt and had an asymmetric finish. The reworked jacket was part of Sacai’s hybrid collection, which explored unique combinations of silhouttes.

The actress embraced the ‘no-pants’ trend, which became popular in 2018 thanks to influencers such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo, and more. Her sister, Tia Mowry, recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram.

To complete the look, Mowry wore a pair of thigh-high black boots. The boots had a square-toe design, and square heels. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Mowry accessorized minimally. She wore a quaint bracelet on her right hand as well as two silver bracelets on her left hand. Her hair was worn in a brown bob with a middle part that framed her face nicely. The “Sister-Sister” star had a makeup look that adorned her glowing features, showcasing a bronze eye and a nude lip.

Mowry’s outfit was coordinated with Barrymore’s, as the host wore a brown plaid jacket with the sleeves rolled up slightly, as the white fabric of her button-down covered the ends. The “Riding in Cars with Boys” lead wore her shirt tucked into dark brown trousers which were similar to her guest.

