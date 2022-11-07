Tamera Mowry Chicly Elevates Silver Blazer With Leather Leggings & Sharp Knee-High Boots at 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree

Tamera Mowry put a chic spin on a classic blazer during her latest outing. The actress and author looked uber-chic at the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree in New York City on Nov. 3.

Arriving at the Ideal Glass Studios, Mowry wore a grey oversized blazer. The boxy piece was decorated with stripes on one side and plaid on the other and also featured wide lapels and structured shoulders. The “Sister, Sister” star teamed the overcoat with a sheer turtleneck top and skintight leather leggings.

Tamera Mowry attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree at Ideal Glass Studios on November 03, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Tamera Mowry attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree at Ideal Glass Studios on November 03, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

For glam, Mowry went with a soft shimmery eyeshadow and glossy neutral pout. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with diamond stud earrings and several midi rings.

Completing Mowry’s look was a sharp set of knee-high boots. The leather silhouette had a triangular pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the insole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Tamera Mowry attends the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree at Ideal Glass Studios on November 03, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Mowry’s personal style aesthetic consists of classic and chic pieces. The television personality often steps out in bright and bold ensembles. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards pumps, trendy sneakers and stiletto heels.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style boots in the gallery.