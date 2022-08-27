×
Sydney Sweeney Practices Bull Riding at Her Mother’s Birthday Hoedown in White Cowboy Boots & Western Wear

By Amina Ayoud
“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney practiced bull riding at her mother’s western-themed surprise hoedown birthday party on Saturday. The hoedown saw Sweeney wearing a baby doll dress and western boots.

Channeling her best cowgirl, Sweeney’s dress was plunging with a rounded neckline and voluminous bell sleeves. The garment was taken in at the waist by a brown belt, giving the piece some shape. “The Handmade’s Tale” actress tied a white bandana around her neck which she matched with her slightly oversized cowboy hat.

Adding to those western vibes, the Miu Miu campaign star wore white platform cowboy boots that matched her accessories perfectly. The raised heel offered Sweeney a boost in height while remaining comfortable, letting her square-dance until the cows came home.

Although these boots are a more modernized take on the iconic style, some elements of the shoe are reminiscent of the original. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

Sweeney’s shoe styles vary from sleek to sporty. The “White Lotus” actress can often be seen in strappy sandals heels and pointed-toe pumps adorned with whimsical bows, crystals, or PVC details.

Give your next ensemble a western edge like Sweeney’s in these white cowboy boots.

Sam Edelman, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Cari boots, $97 (was $150).

Franco Sarto, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Stevie boots, $169.

Zadig & Voltaire, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Zadig & Voltaire Presier Vintage boots, $249 (was $498).

