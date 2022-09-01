Sydney Sweeney Gets Romantic in a Full Tory Burch Outfit Complete With Brown Slingback Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival 

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney attended day two of eleven of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice Italy. Channeling the city’s romance, Sweeney wore all neutrals, paring the calming color scheme with the perfect slingback heels.

The full Tory Burch ensemble consisted of a white romper belted in the middle, which she paired with a cream cardigan slung over the star’s shoulders. Sweeney wore a monogramed black and white silk headscarf wrapped around her face with gold tinted “Kira” sunglasses with a geometric 60s style that accentuated the Laneige partner’s face.

Sydney Sweeney during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Repping the brand down to her bag, Sweeney carried an Ella Tall Tote, the bag featuring brown leather straps on cream canvas with the brand’s logo plastered on the front. The simple but effective styling evokes a charming demeanor that has been replicated on Hollywood’s biggest stars for ages. It’s an elegant way of going incognito, hiding the face and eyes from the camera’s ever present lens.

Sydney Sweeney during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Flattering her feet, Sweeney donned brown leather “Georgia” slingback heels that paired nicely with the pre-existing color scheme. With a raised Tory Burch logo on each toe, the footwear is immediately recognizable, the sturdy slingback style adding to the romantic nature of the whole ensemble. While plain, the shoes are comfortable and functional thanks to the chunky block heels they have.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Sydney Sweeney during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

