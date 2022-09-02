×
Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Twin In Black Gowns & Invisible Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

By Renan Botelho
“Bones And All” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Alessandra Ambrosio
Jodie Turner-Smith
Pixie Lott
Tessa Thompson
Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow made a euphoric arrival at the red carpet for “Bones And All” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. 

The “Euphoria” co-stars were twinning in black gowns at the event. Sweeney’s garment had a satin neckline and a large bow, creating a halterneck effect. Apatow chose a strapless black dress with a classic trumpet skirt. 

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the length of their gown didn’t allow for a peak at their footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if they pulled it all together with sandals or pumps.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Sweeney accessorized her look with bracelets and earrings covered in crystals, while Apatow wore a statement jewelry piece around her neck. The necklace had ruby stones, adding a pop of color to her outfit.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Maude Apatow attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Maude Apatow attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images

This is Sweeney’s second look commanding attention at the Venice Film Festival. The actress was seen in a full Tory Burch outfit this Thursday. 

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

