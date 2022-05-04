×
Sydney Sweeney Delivers Spring Style in Silver Bow Sandals & Plunging Yellow Dress to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Hanna McNeila
Sydney Sweeney embraced spring with a pop of yellow yesterday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Euphoria” actress looked warm weather-ready for her sit-down with Fallon. She slipped into a gorgeous yellow gown featuring a semi-sweetheart neckline with a cutout at the center. The fitted frock flowed down to the star’s shins and featured a slit that ran up one side of the dress.

Sydney Sweeney, Jimmy Fallon, Euphoria, Yellow Dress, PVC heels
Sydney Sweeney sits down with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Sydney Sweeney, Jimmy Fallon, Euphoria, Yellow Dress, PVC heels
Sydney Sweeney playing charades with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

She added a princess-style flair to the ensemble with her footwear. The 24-year-old sported a pair of silver-lined slippers. The shoes featured a sleek silver slingback strap that ran into a bow-shaped detail at her toebed and connected to barely-there PVC sides. The shoes also gave the star some height with their thin stiletto heels.

Sydney Sweeney, Jimmy Fallon, Euphoria, Yellow Dress, PVC heels
Sydney Sweeney playing charades with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it comes to Sweeney’s clothing tastes, she tends to fancy edgy and stylish silhouettes that align with her flirty and girly aesthetic. For example, she recently wore a multicolored floral ruffled bikini while vacationing in Hawaii. And she also wore a gray floral appliqué dress that was sleeveless and came down to her calves paired with black pointy pumps at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

