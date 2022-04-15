×
Sydney Sweeney Wows in Blue Tweed Pantsuit and White Pointed Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Sydney Sweeney arrives at Day One of the 5th annual Canneseries Festival on April 1, 2022.
CREDIT: News & Pictures/ MEGA

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney arrived at a Laneige pop-up event on Thursday for the release of the brand’s newly formulated Water Bank Collection.

sydney sweeney
Sydney Sweeney at the Laneige pop-up in L.A.
CREDIT: Photos Courtesy of LANEIGE

The brand kicked off the opening of their first-ever pop-up located at Smashbox Studios ins, with a brunch hosted Sweeney. The star wore a blue tweed tube top with a cropped tweed jacket, also in blue. The dazzling set was studded with gold button accents.

The pants Sweeney wore were also a light blue with gold buttons with a flair at the bottom, almost mimicking bell bottoms. The tweed set is smart and sophisticated. Sweeney wore minimal jewelry on her ear lobes and kept her makeup soft and sweet, as it was all about the skin. The set is similar to something we’ve seen on Chanel’s runways but with a preppier, sophisticated twist.

As far as footwear goes, Sweeney sports some serious white pumps with a pointed toe, adding to that sophisticated look. It’s a classic shoe with some classic tweed, paired with a youthful silhouette that has fans raving. The actress is a pro at exploring a more feminine wardrobe, donning everything from tweed to tulle and doing so masterfully.

