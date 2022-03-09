Sydney Sweeney Embraces Chic Tropical Style in Floral Bikini for Hawaiian Getaway

Sydney Sweeney showed yesterday how to relax in Hawaii in style. For the outfit, Sweeney went with a multicolored floral printed two-piece bikini that had a plunging neckline and two spaghetti straps. The bottoms had the same floral print as the and had a ruffled hemline along the top for an added stylish flair.

Although Sweeney didn’t opt for shoes, it’s safe to say that if she did, she would’ve popped on a pair of sandals or pumps that would have unified her colorful ensemble.

As for accessories, Sweeney went with a woven sun hat and a pair of sleek oversized square sunglasses. And on her wrist, she wore a blue bracelet that meshed well with her tropical theme.

When it comes to Sweeney’s essential style, she tends to wear edgy and chic silhouettes. We recently spotted her at the Independent Spirit Awards while wearing a floral appliqué dress paired with pointy mesh pumps for a dark, sophisticated look. She has also made dog walking a stylish task when she got spotted wearing a knit crop top, short shorts and chunky sneakers that showed off her affinity for neutrals.

Sweeney has also strived to create a name for herself within fashion. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Guess and Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery to see Sweeney’s red carpet style through the years.