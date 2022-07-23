Sydney Sweeney Plays Ball in a Cropped Jersey and Golden Goose Sneakers at the Red Sox Game in Boston

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sydney Sweeney got sporty at the Boston Red Sox’s game on Friday.

The “Euphoria” actress took a break from acting to become a pitcher for the day. Sweeney was given the honor of throwing the first ceremonial pitch at Fenway Park in Boston on July 23 ahead of the game between Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox. The actress also ate an obligatory hot dog and posed with the fuzzy green Red Sox mascots before heading up to the stands to enjoy the game from up above.

Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. CREDIT: Getty Images

With a huge smile on her face Sweeney took center field and threw a solid pitch while donning a cropped white and red Red Sox jersey. Sweeney paired the jersey with light wash high-waisted shorts with a distressed, stringy hem and a red embroidered “B” on the very corner of the jean shorts. Topping the outfit off, Sweeney wore white and red Golden Goose low top sneakers with the classic star on the side of each sneaker. The actress was certainly dressed for the part, rocking the Red Sox colors while managing an uber-stylish ensemble in the process.

Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. CREDIT: AP

When Sweeney isn’t acting “The Handmades Tale” star can be found partnered up with some of fashions biggest names. The most recent brand to team up with the actress is Miu Miu, the sister brand to Prada, featuring her in its “Character Study” series with famous faces like Emily Ratajkowski and Demi Singleton. The newly initiated “Miu Miu girl” recited poetry and posed for a set of images in crystalized two piece sets and lengthy black winter coats coupled with black leather Miu Miu clutches and Sweeney’s model-esque attitude. The campaign is all about unity, finding common ground in community while also emphasizing each star’s individuality. Sweeney and Miu Miu are simply the perfect pair.

