Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York.
The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit.
The ensemble is youthful, comfortable and simple, perfect for running errands. The layered blues throughout the look is a nice touch, reminding us of a specific color palette that Cruise is embracing. The knitted bag is a playful addition to an already whimsical look; the pattern is eye-catching and adds texture. Cruise is young and yet she is already cementing herself as a style influencer for her use of color and her love of cool, casual dressing.
Meanwhile, Holmes is bundled up in a red, white and blue flecked jacket with an oversized fit. Holmes wore a black mask and black leather shoulder bag, sticking to more neutral tones despite her daughter’s bright disposition. In a classic combo, Holmes finished off the look strong with straight-leg jeans and white sneakers. Holmes sticks to a more neutral palette with the flecks of color in her jacket serving as the pop of color she needs.