Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York.

The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The ensemble is youthful, comfortable and simple, perfect for running errands. The layered blues throughout the look is a nice touch, reminding us of a specific color palette that Cruise is embracing. The knitted bag is a playful addition to an already whimsical look; the pattern is eye-catching and adds texture. Cruise is young and yet she is already cementing herself as a style influencer for her use of color and her love of cool, casual dressing.

Meanwhile, Holmes is bundled up in a red, white and blue flecked jacket with an oversized fit. Holmes wore a black mask and black leather shoulder bag, sticking to more neutral tones despite her daughter’s bright disposition. In a classic combo, Holmes finished off the look strong with straight-leg jeans and white sneakers. Holmes sticks to a more neutral palette with the flecks of color in her jacket serving as the pop of color she needs.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

