Suri Cruise’s Breezy Floral Dress for Lunch Date With Friend Gets Youthful Spin With Versatile Sneakers

Suri Cruise grabbed lunch with a friend today in New York.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was seen in a summery ensemble making her way down a street, chatting with her friend during a candid moment. The 16-year-old star has been carrying out typical teenage antics as of late. From walking her dog to hanging with her mother, Cruise has been busy having fun in youthful styles.

The young star wore a white dress with thin spaghetti straps that she gave a youthful spin in sneakers. The breezy style was embroidered with colorful flowers and plants on the bodice and near the hem of the skirt that added a nice pop of color to the otherwise simple piece.

Cruise slung a cream-colored tote bag over her shoulder and wore her dark brown hair down in a casual style. The star accessorized minimally with a dainty gold pendant necklace, keeping the outfit simple and easy. Cruise’s friend wore a similar style of summer dress in black and also wore gold jewelry.

Cruise has a particularly easy-going style that prioritizes comfort and slightly slouchy silhouettes, much like her mother. While in SoHo on April 26, Cruise wore a gray hoodie with long sleeves. The outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and on the hem. The top also had zipper detailing and side slant pockets. Sticking to a chill vibe, Cruise paired the hooded sweatshirt with baggy denim jeans.

Still keeping it casual, Cruise stepped into white low-top sneakers for the lunch date. The sneakers had white laces and white soles with black accents on the sides and tongue. Cruise’s buddy wore white New Balance sneakers in white with a chunky silhouette and gray accents. Sneakers have become a quick and easy way to dress down dresses, the trend gaining popularity during the summertime.

