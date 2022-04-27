Suri Cruise Is Typically Gen Z in Cozy Hoodie, Baggy Jeans & Versatile Converse Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Suri Cruise was comfy and cozy as she grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York on Tuesday. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise pulled out a casual outfit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple.

The 15-year-old wore a gray hoodie. The long-sleeve outerwear was accented with bold pink lines around the cuffs and on the hem. The top also had zipper detailing and side slant pockets. Sticking to a chill vibe, Cruise paired the hooded sweatshirt with baggy denim jeans.

Suri Cruise enjoys some ice cream in Soho, New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Cruise opted for minimal accessories and carried a pink backpack, while a cream milk tote bag hung from her arm. In another hand she had a small cup of ice cream. The length of her pants gave a glimpse of her footwear choice, which appeared to be blue Converse sneakers. The timeless silhouette includes medial eyelets to enhance airflow, classic coverage and a lightweight and durable canvas upper.

Suri Cruise spotted out and about in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to fashion, Cruise has an affinity for trendy and modern pieces that emphasize the current idea of youth culture. Over the years, we’ve seen her grow up in front of our eyes and we’ve seen progress in her style. What used to be frilly skirts and bright peacoats, has turned into easy pieces that place an emphasis on comfort. The teenager often wears sneakers from brands like Tretorn, Converse and Adidas while out and about. These are typically paired with relaxed denim and classic tops, as well as breezy dresses and vintage-inspired shoulder bags.

