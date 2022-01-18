Suri Cruise Gives ’70s Inspo a Rugged Twist in Flared Pants With Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Suri Cruise shows everyone how to wear the flared-leg trend.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was spotted while out and about shopping in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Cruise donned a denim jacket that featured a brown vertical stripe throughout that helped create a contrast. On the bottom half, she wore a pair of brown pants that incorporated pink stripes of fabric accented with flared legs and a quilted pattern print. She accessorized with a white tote bag and a black mask.

Suri Cruise out and about in New York City on Jan. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Suri Cruise’s brown boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Cruise slipped her feet into a pair of brown combat boots that had cream-colored laces on display.

Cruise has an affinity for trendy and modern pieces that emphasize the current idea of youth culture. Over the years, we’ve seen her grow up in front of our eyes and we’ve seen her style progress. What used to be frilly skirts and bright peacoats, has turned into easy pieces that place an emphasis on comfort and fit. On the streets, we see pictures of Cruise wearing printed separates, slouchy denim, intricate outerwear, breezy T-shirts and flowy skirts. On the footwear front, she dons styles like flats, boots, sneakers, flip-flops and sandals that all help to finish off her girly, fun looks.

