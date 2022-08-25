Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini ‘Dad’ Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party

Alongside her mother, Stormi Webster attended the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, in a full Y2K-inspired futuristic chrome look.

Webster’s outfit consisted of an asymmetrical top made of an extremely dynamic and reflective silver metallic leather, and paired it with a matching skirt also in a shiny material.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend a Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The stylish four-year-old carried a matching mini silver purse with a geometric structure and wore thin “Matrix” esque black shades inspired by the 90s. Webster wore her braided and beaded hair up in cute little pigtails, adding to that Y2K style.

When it came down to footwear, Webster was styled in a youthful but universal style of shoe, the child star stepping out in chunky white “dad” sneakers. The footwear is a classic lace-up style with rounded toes and white laces which Webster wore with equally chunky white socks. Many celebrities have worn the versatile sneakers, down to the Jenner and Kardashian clan.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi arrive at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles for a Kylie Cosmetics event on Aug. 25, 2022 CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

