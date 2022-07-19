Storm Reid Turns Heads at ‘Nope’ Premiere in Sequin Dress and Peep-Toe Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Storm Reid made a sequin splash on the red carpet.

The “Euphoria” actress stepped out to attend the premiere of “Nope” on Monday night in L.A. The upcoming horror film from Jordan Peele has been highly anticipated following the success of his other movies, such “Get Out” and “Us.”

On the red carpet, Reid went with a deep burgundy sequin dress from Prada. The midi-length dress featured a high neckline as well as a sleeveless design. Reid added playfulness to the luxury look with a multicolored beaded necklace and stacked bracelets.

Reid the premiere of ‘Nope’ on July 18. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Reid added a little extra height to her look with platform sandals. She wore a pair of black satin peep-toe pumps with an ankle strap for extra support on the carpet. The shoes featured a thin stiletto heel as well as a short platform sole. In total, her shoes added at least 5 inches to Reid’s height. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs. Other than Reid, stars like Lana Condor, Anne Hathaway and Kate Beckinsale have worn the towering style recently.

A closer look at Reid’s heels. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Suicide Squad” actress is known for offering her own unique takes on the latest trends and mixing designer pieces with affordable styles. Her social media often shows her in colorful bikinis, sleek jeans and ruffled separates. She typically wears a wide variety of brands, such as Valentino, Nike, PacSun, Tom Ford and Versace.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The thriller film follows ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer)’s attempts to document a U.F.O. after random objects begin falling from the sky. The event’s red carpet was equally star-studded, with appearances made by Palmer and Kaluuya, in addition to Steven Yeun, Kelly Rowland and Brandon Perea.

