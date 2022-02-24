Storm Reid Brings Spring Vibes to Prada’s Front Row in Bright Yellow Shirt Dress and White Rubber Sandals

Storm Reid made a statement while out at Milan Fashion Week. The starlet stepped out to attend Prada’s fall ’22 fashion show on Thursday.

Storm Reid attends the Prada fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2022. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Reid’s outfit gave spring style vibes as she posed in a yellow button up dress. The long-sleeve garment was complete with a collar and a thin belt that tied around her waist. She paired the vibrant number with silver chandelier earrings and a small green handbag. The “Don’t Let Go” actress continued to amp up her look with large knotless braids and eclectic eyeshadow makeup.

Storm Reid at the Prada fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, 2022.

As for footwear, the “Wrinkle In Time” actress tied her look together with a pair of white rubber foam sandals by Prada. The chunky yet lightweight design reimagines Prada’s dual soul with a modern twist. The timeless silhouette features a rubber sole, a metal buckle and an enameled metal triangle logo.

Following the event, Reid took to Instagram to share a quick recap video. The new reel gives a closer look at her stylish outfit as well as a slow motion shot of her “Euphoria” costar, Hunter Schafer, who closed out the fashion show in a white tank, a paneled midi-skirt with an embellished sheer insert and black pointed-toe pumps.

Reid is known for having a bold and fun fashion sense. When she’s on the red carpet, you will likely catch her in metallic pumps and boots by Prada. When off-duty, she usually sports stylish sneakers from Puma, Nike and New Balance. Although she is still a teen, she is already making her mark in the fashion industry. Reid has collaborated on an Under Armour sneaker and the Curry 7 Bamazing, with Stephen Curry in 2020 to encourage female empowerment on International Women’s Day.

Click through the gallery to see more celebs on the front row at Prada.

