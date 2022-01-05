Storm Reid Goes Preppy Chic in Black-and-White Polo Dress & Sharp Pointed-Toe Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Storm Reid is gearing up for the season two premiere of “Euphoria.” On Tuesday, the 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some new photos of her press day look for the hit series.

“Remember this feeling, @euphoria S2 press day at home,” Reid captioned the photos.

In the new shots, Reid dons a black and white Knitted Polo Collar Moschino dress. Her preppy and chic look was styled by Jason Bolden. The short-sleeve wool dress features two patch pockets that sit right on the front of the hips and one gold button on each pocket.

Reid accessorized her ensemble with thin silver hoop earrings, gold and silver bracelets and long french nails. She pulled her bronze knotless braids into a high bun and finished off her look with neutral makeup and winged eyeliner.

When it came down to the shoes, the “A Wrinkle In Time” star opted for black pointed toe pumps. Her heels included leather uppers and a sharp toe and a thin silver 6-inch heel.

Pointed-toe pumps are a top footwear trend this season. Styles like Reid’s add a streamlined and sharpened effect to a range of ensembles, due to their sleek pointed silhouette and typical stiletto heels.

Sleek pumps are a personal favorite for the “The Invisible Man” actress. When she’s on the red carpet, you will likely catch her in metallic pumps and boots by Prada. When off-duty, she usually sports sneakers from Puma, Nike and New Balance. Although she is still a teen, she is already making her mark in the fashion industry. Reid has collaborated on an Under Armour sneaker, the Curry 7 Bamazing, with Stephen Curry in 2020 to encourage female empowerment on International Women’s Day.

“Euphoria” season two will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 9 on HBO.

Elevate your winter looks with a pair of sharp black pointed toe pumps, inspired by Storm Reid.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Waverly pumps, $195.

To Buy: Pigalle Follies Pointed Toe Pumps, $775.