Storm Reid is a Disco Queen in Mirror Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Prada’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Storm Reid arrived at Milan Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 Prada Fashion Show

The “Euphoria” actress wore a silver art deco mirrored mini dress that has see-through plated detailing and chain spaghetti straps. She paired the mini dress with closed-toe platform heels that had the Prada insignia on the front in silver metal. Reid paired the show-stopping outfit with a black handbag, and wore her hair pulled out of her face in one long braid that hit past her waist.

Storm Reid is seen arriving at the Prada Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize even further, she wore several layered golden bangles on her wrist and Prada insignia metal plated earrings. Her makeup had a pronounced wing liquid eyeliner look with a dark neutral color lip with a gloss finish.

Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer attend the Prada show. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Storm Reid, Katherine Langford, Michaela Coel, Lorde and Hunter Schafer attend the Prada show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons themed the brand’s latest collection around archetypal pieces and featured classic suits, overcoats, sweatshirts, leather, and denim. The collection had all the elements expected from Prada ranging from tailoring to using bright colors.

Milan Fashion Week runs this season from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Sept. 26. Designers and brands on the schedule for this season include Diesel, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Versace, Dsquared2, Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, and Giorgio Armani.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox, La La Anthony and More Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 Shows