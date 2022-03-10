×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Storm Reid Brings Glam to the Red Carpet in Plunging Prada Lace Gown & Sandals at Costume Designers Guild Awards

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Storm Reid
2021
2020
2019
2019
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Storm Reid brought the glam to the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards held at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday. Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson co-hosted the star-studded affair, which celebrated special honorees including, Andrew Garfield, Amy Pascal, Rachel O’Connor and Sharon Davis.

Reid wore a custom Prada gown that was styled by Jason Bolden. The black lace dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a princess ballgown waist. The “Euphoria” star complemented the embroidered garment with minimal accessories, only adding thin hoop earrings, bracelets and long white nails. She opted for neutral makeup and styled her dark tresses in loose curls with a few braids throughout to add a bit of flair to the trendy look.

Related

Charli D'Amelio Shines in Silk Dress and Metallic Sandals at 'Time' Women of the Year Gala

Charli D'Amelio is Totally 2000s in Silky Shirt, Sheer Stockings and Chunky Platform Boots

Dianna Agron Straps Into Sparkly Chocolate Crop Top and Soaring Stilettos at Independent Spirit Awards

Storm Reid arrives on the purple carpet at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022.
Storm Reid arrives on the purple carpet at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Storm Reid attends the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022.
Storm Reid attends the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

To ground everything, “The Suicide Squad” actress slipped into a pair of black sandals. The heels were complete with a pointy bottom sole and a thin heel. Sandals are the latest style that celebrities are gravitating toward this season, now that in-person events have resumed. The silhouette’s popularity and ventilation make them ideal for any occasion.

The awards — voted on by the membership of the Costume Designers Guild, which includes more than 1,000 designers and illustrators, honors excellence in costume design in eight categories encompassing film, television and short form content. The film winners of the night was Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for “Dune,” Ruth E. Carter for “Coming 2 America” and Jenny Beavan for “Cruella.” The television winners was Shawn Trpcic for the “The Book of Boba Fett,” Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi for “Emily in Paris,” Sharon Long for “The Great: Five Days and Tom Broecker and Eric Justian for “Saturday Night Live.” Lastly, B. Åkerlund won the award for short form design for her work on the Swarovski commercial, “Welcome to Wonderlab.”

Click through the gallery to see Reid’s red carpet style through the years. 

Put on a pair of black strappy sandals for a streamlined look.

Steve Madden Gracey black sandal
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Grade Patent Sandal, $50 (was $100).

Christian Louboutin black strappy sandal
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Leather Slingback Sandals, $795

March Fisher black strappy sandal
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dalida, $100 (was $150).

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad