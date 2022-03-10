Storm Reid Brings Glam to the Red Carpet in Plunging Prada Lace Gown & Sandals at Costume Designers Guild Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Storm Reid brought the glam to the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards held at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday. Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson co-hosted the star-studded affair, which celebrated special honorees including, Andrew Garfield, Amy Pascal, Rachel O’Connor and Sharon Davis.

Reid wore a custom Prada gown that was styled by Jason Bolden. The black lace dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a princess ballgown waist. The “Euphoria” star complemented the embroidered garment with minimal accessories, only adding thin hoop earrings, bracelets and long white nails. She opted for neutral makeup and styled her dark tresses in loose curls with a few braids throughout to add a bit of flair to the trendy look.

Storm Reid arrives on the purple carpet at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Storm Reid attends the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

To ground everything, “The Suicide Squad” actress slipped into a pair of black sandals. The heels were complete with a pointy bottom sole and a thin heel. Sandals are the latest style that celebrities are gravitating toward this season, now that in-person events have resumed. The silhouette’s popularity and ventilation make them ideal for any occasion.

The awards — voted on by the membership of the Costume Designers Guild, which includes more than 1,000 designers and illustrators, honors excellence in costume design in eight categories encompassing film, television and short form content. The film winners of the night was Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for “Dune,” Ruth E. Carter for “Coming 2 America” and Jenny Beavan for “Cruella.” The television winners was Shawn Trpcic for the “The Book of Boba Fett,” Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi for “Emily in Paris,” Sharon Long for “The Great: Five Days and Tom Broecker and Eric Justian for “Saturday Night Live.” Lastly, B. Åkerlund won the award for short form design for her work on the Swarovski commercial, “Welcome to Wonderlab.”

