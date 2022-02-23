Steve Harvey Pays Homage to the Late André Leon Talley With Massive Balenciaga Shawl for Paper Magazine

Steve Harvey left the internet in shambles with his cover of Paper Magazine. The Hollywood legend is the publication’s latest cover star. The new issue pays homage to the late fashion visionary, André Leon Talley and solidifies his spot as one of the most stylish men in the game. The award-winning host graced the cover in a massive red Balenciaga cape, which was picked out by his beloved stylist Elly Karamoh on a visit to the fashion house’s couture studio during Paris Fashion Week.

“The moment I tried on the red stole, everyone in the salon said wow, this is the cover! It felt and looked so regal, I immediately thought that if I could get this piece shipped in time, I could create a look honoring the late André Leon Talley,” Harvey told Paper.

The “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” author complemented his large shawl with a white two-piece set by Dior men, black sunglasses from Yves Saint Laurent and custom Alta Moda shoes, while puffing on a cigar.

As if the cover wasn’t enough to get fans talking, his interview was equally as entertaining. The “Family Feud” host was interviewed by “Creed” franchise actor and his step-daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. The duo carved out some time to chat about Harvey’s outstanding career and his evolved fashion sense. He gave his wife, Marjorie Harvey, major credit for helping him take a different approach to fashion.

“Nobody brings stuff for her to look at. She shops for herself, she dresses herself. Her styling, her clothes, is uniquely her. She got me out of the big suits to begin with. She just came home one day and said, I’m tired of being married to a pimp,” Harvey said.

Harvey’s fashionable fits didn’t stop there. The former stand-up comedian donned a slew of stylish looks for the pictorial. Another image shows Harvey in a bucket hat by Berlutti, a red varsity sweater by AMI Paris, translucent blue pants and white and black loafers.

Click through the gallery to see Steve Harvey’s bold suits through the years.