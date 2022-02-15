Ayesha Curry Strikes a Pose in Silky Crop Top & Matching Pants With Sneakers Alongside Steph Curry for Valentine’s Day Post

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Golden State Warrior player Stephen Curry shared a photo reel to Instagram of some cute moments between him and his wife Ayesha Curry over the years.

The main image in the set shows the pair at the Super Bowl, smiling from ear to ear as they hold one another. Ayesha dressed casually for the events as did Steph; the pair wearing sneakers on their feet and sweats on their bodies. Ayesha wears a two-piece outfit in black with a fitted cropped top. The top has a sweetheart neckline and exaggerated sleeves. The top is silky and structured, creating shape and defining her waist. Ayesha finishes the look off with some gold jewelry around her neck and some nice clean white tennis shoes. Under Armour star Steph keeps it just as casual with a loose-fitting tee and some black sweatpants. His jewelry is all silver and kept round his neck and on his wrist. The Golden State Warriors basketball player also wears a baseball cap atop his head in a deep navy hue. Steph steps into some black sneakers, completing the look.

The second picture to the slideshow shows off another adorable photo of the couple in neutrals, Steph wearing all tan, including a tan beanie, while Ayesha wears an olive-colored floral dress. The third and fourth pictures in the set show the pair standing before the Golden Gate bridge, where Ayesha smiles widely wearing a cute and cozy denim-on-denim look. The images following show the pair at a shooting range, Ayesha wearing what appears to be Burberry track pants while another image shows them against a city skyline. The last image in the set shows the pair in pirate costumes, throwing in a goofy pose here and there.