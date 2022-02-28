Kylie Jenner’s Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks Telfar x UGG’s Collab & Nike Dunks in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anastasia Karanikolaou otherwise known as “Stassie baby” was seen in an ultra-cozy look during Paris fashion week.

The model and influencer made her way out of her hotel in Paris on Monday sporting an oversized teddy bear coat. Stassie strutted her way onto the streets of Paris, a Telfar x Ugg bag secured in hand that was just as fluffy and warm looking as her jacket. Under the oversized jacket, Stassie donned a mesh top with a mix of neutrals printed on the fabric. Stassie slipped into some comfy oversized black and white distressed jeans.

The model accessorized with some chunky gold hoops and some gold rings. Her hair was kept down and out of her face, long and straight while she rocked minimal makeup. The star’s nails were multicolored. breaking up the neutral tones in her outfit.

Stassie Baby leaving her hotel during the Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, Stassie opted for a classic pair of Dunk Low Nikes in “Trail” which features a black checkmark and dark brown detailing. The shoes match the overall neutral color palette and are more than comfortable to roam around the streets of Paris in. The classic shoes make for a cozy addition to an overall warm outfit. The look is layered for colder weather and the neutral tones throughout the ensemble all match up to a tee. It’s safe to say that Stassiebaby rocks winter weather attire.

Stassie baby started her YouTube channel in 2017 and has since risen to fame with a cult following. Stassie is most prevalent for her modeling work and activity online but she can also be mentioned for the famous friends she keeps like Kylie Jenner or Devon Lee Carlson. The influencer has amounted a huge following of over 9.5 million Instagram followers and 604 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Stassie does everything from unboxings, off-the-cuff style vlogs, what I eat in a day videos, and much much more.

