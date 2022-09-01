×
Spike Lee Supports Alma Mater with Blazer, Trousers and Nike Sneakers in Morehouse College Colors at U.S. Open

By Tara Larson
The 2022 U.S. Open is in full swing, and the celebrity attendees continue to make appearances.

On Wednesday, day three of the popular tennis tournament, Spike Lee joined the crowd. He watched intently as Serena Williams played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City. Several other well-known faces like Bella and Gigi Hadid, La La Anthony and Zendaya traveled to the tournament to cheer on Williams during her final US Open.

spike lee, us open, serena williams, blazer, hat, sunglasses, high top sneakers
Lee at the 2022 US Open on August 31 in Queens, New York City.
CREDIT: Elsa / Staff

For the match, Lee wore a coordinated look. He paired a maroon red and white striped blazer with white trousers. He added a matching maroon baseball cap to his look. Both his hat and jacket were from Ralph Lauren and were dedicated to his alma mater, Morehouse College. Under his blazer, Lee wore a polished white button down shirt. He accessorized with white round sunglasses.

spike lee, us open, serena williams, blazer, hat, sunglasses, high top sneakers
Lee at the 2022 US Open on August 31 in Queens, New York City.
CREDIT: Elsa / Staff

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.

