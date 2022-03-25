Sophie Turner Puts Her Spin on Maternity-Chic Style With Louis Vuitton ‘Pillow’ Boots

Sophie Turner puts her own spin on maternity chicness. The “Game of Thrones” star was spotted while in New York City on Wednesday with her husband Joe Jonas and their daughter Willa Jonas.

For her outfit, Turner went with a black leather bomber jacket paired with a gray hoodie that was a part of a sweatsuit which added a nice dark contrast. Under both, she wore a white T-shirt with a scoop neckline. On the lower half, the sweatpants were baggy and featured Scrunchie ends on the leg holes.

Sophie Turner exiting a hotel with daughter Willa on March 24, 2022 in New York City.

As for accessories, she carried a pink and white gingham print bag that had tan accents.

And on her feet, she donned a pair of Louis Vuitton’s “Pillow Comfort” ankle boots that she has become particularly fond of. The shoes have monogrammed canvas laces and also have a sock-like liner that’s perfect for the New York cold.

Turner was also caught looking cool in a vibrant outfit complete with Louis Vuitton booties on Wednesday afternoon.

Sophie Turner steps out with Joe Jonas wearing royal blue sweats with Louis Vuitton booties.

Sophie Turner steps out with Joe Jonas wearing royal blue sweats with a black leather jacket and Louis Vuitton booties.Keeping cozy, Turner paired a black leather zip-up jacket over top and added the same Louis Vuitton’s “Pillow Comfort” ankle boots. The cold-weather booties feature a puffy nylon exterior with a monogrammed lining and a sock-like inner layer. The style, which comes in other colorways, retails for $1,170 on louisvuitton.com.

A closer look at Sophie Turner wearing black Louis Vuitton 'PIllow Comfort' ankle boots made of nylon with a down filling.

It only seems natural that Turner would step out in a pair of Louis Vuitton boots as she is an ambassador for the iconic luxury brand and can regularly be seen modeling in its glamorous campaigns.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old British actress shared a photo of herself donning LV garb during Paris Fashion Week to Instagram and gave the label’s creative director a little shoutout. “Nicolas Ghesquière, I am consistently blown away by you. So proud to be a part of the LV family,” she captioned the post. She attended the brand’s fall 2022 fashion show along with Chloe Grace Moretz, Gemma Chan and Sarah Paulson.