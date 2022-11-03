×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sophie Turner Gets Chicly Cozy in Trench Coat & Lug Boots With Joe Jonas in NYC

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Natalia Finnis-Smart

Natalia Finnis-Smart

More Stories By Natalia

View All
Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Walk To Lunch In West Village In New York City
August 2019
October 2018
February 2018
February 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in the West Village in New York today. The fashion-forward couple wore similar seasonal ensembles with a utilitarian twist.

Turner opted for a black long-sleeve shirt layered under a beige trench coat and rounded out her outfit with black frames.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walk to lunch in West Village in New York City. Sophie is wearing a trench coat.Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5499600 031122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the West Village in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Footwear-wise, the “Game of Thrones” actress slipped into a classic style for this time of the year. She wore a pair of knee-high leather boots in black, which were partially visible beneath her long coat. The shoe incorporated a rounded arrangement, elevated sole, and slightly wedged heel.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walk to lunch in West Village in New York City. Sophie is wearing a trench coat.Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5499600 031122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the West Village in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/ SplashNews.com

Since the 1900s, leather boots have remained a wardrobe and footwear staple that has adapted into several styles, each comprising a signature composition that stands out from one another, such as combat-structured boots versus cowboy boots or those with laces. They have also included designs otherwise attributed to footwear styles, such as ankle boots with a sculpted high heel or knee-high ones containing a platform wedge. Brands including Celine, Jimmy Choo, Tory Burch, and Yves Saint Laurent have made the signature shoe a part of their catalogs and continue to debut these footwear styles.

Related

Sophie Turner Adds '70s Twist to Louis Vuitton Minidress With Groovy Knee-High Boots for Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Serve Coordinated Style in Leather Jackets, Boots & Loafers at 'Topdog/Underdog' Opening Night on Broadway

Sophie Turner Pops in Oversized Blazer Coat with Black & Gold Heels at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show

As for Joe Jonas, he donned a gray button-up with a checker-lined pattern in vertical lines throughout the shirt. He layered his top with a brown leather jacket that featured wooly lapels, two flap pockets, and emblems embroidered onto the piece’s front and upper sleeves and coordinated with gray jeans. Jonas wore ruby red-rimmed glasses and a gold necklace. The “Sucker” singer matched Turner’s footwear choice, adding a pair of rounded-toe black leather boots.

When it comes to style and footwear, Turner and Jonas have donned labels, including Louis Vuitton, Nanushka, Isabel Marant, Nike, and House of Holland.

PHOTOS: Sophie Turner’s Street Style Looks Through the Years 

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad