Pregnant Sophie Turner Puts Modern Twist On Casual Maternity-Wear In Maxi Dress & Fuzzy Slides With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kept it casual for their afternoon stroll in New York City on Friday. The “Game of Thrones” actress who is expecting her second child with the entertainer covered her growing baby bump with a printed brown track jacket.

Turner complemented the coat with a form-fitting maxi dress. The ankle-length garment featured an asymmetrical cutout near the round neckline and ruffled details on the hem. She styled her signature burgundy tresses straight and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner go for an afternoon stroll together in New York City on May 6, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jonas followed in his wife’s footsteps by also stepping out in a comfortable ensemble. The musician wore a green cardigan with dark trousers. He accessorized with a cream beanie and black frames. Rounding out his street style outfit was a pair of chunky leather loafers.

Turner continued to keep it cozy in a pair of grey fuzzy slides. The slip-on style have a soft and fluffy footbed for extra comfort, a wide thong strap and rubber sole for reliable foot grip. Slide sandals have become a top trend throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The cozy slippers have remained as one of the most popular shoe styles due to their versatility and snug fit .

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s grey fuzzy slides. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Turner recently finished off her look with slide sandals at the 2022 Met Gala. The “Dark Phoenix” actress attended the high fashion affair alongside Jonas. She exuded chic comfort in a long-sleeve black studded dress with platform slides.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

