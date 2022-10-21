Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Serve Coordinated Style in Leather Jackets, Boots & Loafers at ‘Topdog/Underdog’ Opening Night on Broadway

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, attended the opening night of “Topdog/Underdog” on Broadway at The Golden Theater in New York City yesterday. The couple styled coordinating outfits centered around leather outerwear.

The former “Game of Thrones” star was clad in a chocolate brown knit set consisting of a cropped top and a long skirt that sat low on Turner’s hips. Layered overtop the shirt, the actress wore a dark brown cropped leather jacket fitted with large pockets. Turner stacked on striking gold chain necklaces and chunky statement rings that contrasted the consistent deep brown hues.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play “Topdog/Underdog” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on October 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Stood beside her, Jonas wore a matching black leather jacket with a glossy finish overtop a black tee tucked into pleated straight-leg trousers. Much like Turner, the “Burnin’ Up” singer accessorized with a thin chain necklace.

Although they are not quite visible, Turner sported suede boots with pointed toes. While the height or style is hard to decipher, the heeled footwear seems to stop at ankle level. In contrast, Jonas’ footwear was in plain view, the star sporting black and white loafers with motifs of Playboy Bunnies on them.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play “Topdog/Underdog” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on Oct. 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

