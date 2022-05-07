Sophie Turner Revives Controversial ’90s Trend in Blue Popcorn Dress With See-Through Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sophie Turner decided to bring back a polarizing ’90s trend during her latest late-night appearance. Forget jelly shoes and butterfly clips. The 26-year-old star is likely one of the only people on Earth who could actually make you want to buy clothing crafted out of that ever-expanding popcorn fabric you thought was best left in the pre-2000s era.

Sophie Turner wears Proenza Schouler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Turner strutted her way to the “The Tonight Show” hot seat wearing a cobalt blue Proenza Schouler dress featuring a form-fitting silhouette, thanks to that slightly infamous popcorn material. The $2,490 designer dress, which is available on Saks, features a modest turtleneck, long sleeves and a mid-calf hem.

The “Game of Thrones” star paired the look with PVC closed-toe stiletto sandals, which featured an open back and blue crystals dotted across the pointed toe.

To pump up the glamour even further, Turner wore her long red locks in voluminous loose waves, accessorizing the look with large thin silver hoops and nothing more. For makeup, the star wore a muted yet crisp smoky eye look and a deep berry lip to keep things glam.

Sophie Turner wears Proenza Schouler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Turner appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her new Netflix miniseries “The Staircase.” During her interview, Turner opened up to Jimmy Fallon about her 3-year marriage to Joe Jonas and how she rejected Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala after-party invite because she was too starstruck to attend. The star recently confirmed her second pregnancy to Elle shortly after attending the Met Gala in an elegant, ruched black gown.

