Sophie Turner Revives Controversial ’90s Trend in Blue Popcorn Dress With See-Through Heels for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Katie Dupere
Sophie Turner decided to bring back a polarizing ’90s trend during her latest late-night appearance. Forget jelly shoes and butterfly clips. The 26-year-old star is likely one of the only people on Earth who could actually make you want to buy clothing crafted out of that ever-expanding popcorn fabric you thought was best left in the pre-2000s era.

Proenza Schouler Cobalt Shibori Turtleneck Dress from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1648 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sophie Turner during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Sophie Turner wears Proenza Schouler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Turner strutted her way to the “The Tonight Show” hot seat wearing a cobalt blue Proenza Schouler dress featuring a form-fitting silhouette, thanks to that slightly infamous popcorn material. The $2,490 designer dress, which is available on Saks, features a modest turtleneck, long sleeves and a mid-calf hem.

The “Game of Thrones” star paired the look with PVC closed-toe stiletto sandals, which featured an open back and blue crystals dotted across the pointed toe.

To pump up the glamour even further, Turner wore her long red locks in voluminous loose waves, accessorizing the look with large thin silver hoops and nothing more. For makeup, the star wore a muted yet crisp smoky eye look and a deep berry lip to keep things glam.

Turner appeared on “The Tonight Show” to promote her new Netflix miniseries “The Staircase.” During her interview, Turner opened up to Jimmy Fallon about her 3-year marriage to Joe Jonas and how she rejected Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala after-party invite because she was too starstruck to attend. The star recently confirmed her second pregnancy to Elle shortly after attending the Met Gala in an elegant, ruched black gown.

See more of Turner’s style through the years.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $118.

Steve Madden Gracey Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $69.30 (was $99).

