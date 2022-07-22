Sophia Lillis Styles a Sunny Yellow Crop Top and Boot-Cut Jeans While Promoting ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ at Comic-Con

Sophia Lillis made an appearance on a star-studded panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, talking to the audience about her part in “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Beyond Lillis, the action-adventure fantasy film features Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez. The film directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley is based on the tabletop-roleplaying game “Dungeons and Dragons” or “D&D” that has recently gained a resurgence in popularity. The trailer for the film was released following the panel, keeping the momentum and excitement going long before the lengthy day of Comic-Con was over.

Sophia Lillis attends the Dungeons and Dragons panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Lillis had a sunny disposition as she met fans for the panel and red carpet photo op, the young star posing in light blue denim with a boot-cut fit. The actress paired the simple jeans with a yellow and white button-up which she tied in the middle, effectively cropping the long sleeve. The button-up featured groupings of flowers printed in rows across the fabric.

Lillis accessorized plainly with small gold studs, keeping her outfit simple for the long day of paneling. The actress kept her short hair tight and slightly curled close to her head. While Lillis’ shoes were not visible, the actress switches from casual to glamorous on a dime, her shoe style changing with her. Sometimes she’s in low top sneakers in varying colors and patterns, while other times Lillis likes to wear whimsical short heels or funky flats to match her eclectic style.

Sophia Lillis attends the Dungeons and Dragons panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

The film follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers that are tasked with undertaking an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.