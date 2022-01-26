×
Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
Outside Arrivals At Chanel Haute Couture, Paris Fashion Week
Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Collection
Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Collection
Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams.

For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as well as delicate earrings and a diamond necklace.

Sophia Coppola, Chanel, tweed dress, striped dress, tweed pumps, slingback pumps, cap-toe pumps, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, pink pumps, couture, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
Sophia Coppola arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Marie Antoinette” director donned a vintage pair of Chanel pumps. The style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with slingback and ankle straps, creating a cutout effect. Coppola’s pair also included black capped toes—a Chanel signature—with pink multicolored tweeds uppers. Her footwear was complete with black heels totaling at least 3 inches in height.

Sophia Coppola, Chanel, tweed dress, striped dress, tweed pumps, slingback pumps, cap-toe pumps, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, pink pumps, couture, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
A closer look at Coppola’s pumps.
CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pumps like Coppola’s add a sleek take to everyday dressing with closed toes and stiletto heels. Pointed-toe and slingback styles, particularly those with neutral or metallic capped toes, add a sophisticated element to ensembles ranging from dresses to denim. In addition to the “Lost in Translation” director, stars like Sophie Turner, Sadie Sink and Chiara Ferragni have also worn sleek pumps by Casadei, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Sophia Coppola, Chanel, tweed dress, striped dress, tweed pumps, slingback pumps, cap-toe pumps, pointed-toe pumps, black pumps, pink pumps, couture, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
Sophia Coppola arrives at the Chanel Spring 2022 couture show in Paris, France on January 25, 2022.
CREDIT: Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

As a muse for Chanel and designers like Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui, Coppola has been a fashion industry fixture for years. The “Virgin Suicides” director’s effortless style often features pointed-toe pumps and wedges by Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo and Christian Louboutin. Adidas sneakers are Coppola’s off-duty go-to style, particularly the brand’s Gazelle and Stan Smith styles.

Discover Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture collection in the gallery below.

Elevate your next look in sleek heels.

 

 

Sam Edelman, pumps, black pumps, leather pumps, pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

A New Day, Target, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30.

Schutz, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz  Lou pumps, $98.

