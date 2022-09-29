Solange Knowles Goes Business-Chic In Boxy Menswear-Inspired Suit & Pointy Boots at New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Solange Knowles was business-chic for the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday night. The musician was honored at the event and celebrated the original score she created for the ballet company. Knowles is the second Black woman to have a score commissioned for the New York City Ballet.

To commemorate the major career milestone, Knowles arrived in a standout menswear-inspired look. The “Cranes in the Sky” singer was sharply suited in a boxy double-breasted navy blue blazer. The overcoat had wide pointy shoulders, small black buttons on the bodice and slightly ruffled sleeves.

Solange Knowles arrives at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Knowles appeared togo braless underneath and completed her outfit with matching wide-leg trousers. To further elevate her attire, the songwriter accessorized with sparkling layered hoop earrings, a diamond necklace, chunky midi rings and a black egg-shaped Simone Rocha handbag. The Grammy Award winner styled her knotless braids in a high ponytail and went with shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Knowles attire was a pair of black leather boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Knowles initially shared the news that her score had been selected for the gala on Instagram in August. She wrote the original score for “Play Time,” which includes choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Alejandro Gómez Paloma. The ballet will include a cast of 10 dancers dressed in head-to-toe pinstripes made up of more than 800,000 Swarovski crystals.

