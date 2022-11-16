Solange Knowles Goes Retro in Striped Sweater & Knee-High Socks With Flats for Apartamento

Solange Knowles is on the cover of Apartamento’s 30th issue. The singer talks about how architecture has helped her take control during the busiest times of her life during her feature interview, while also sharing exclusive photos of her apartment.

The singer wore a white and brown striped sweater for the cover. She paired the top with retro-style light pink shorts that had a thick white lining, channeling the ’80s marathon style. Knowles kept the look comfy with minimal jewelry with thick gold hoops.

To complete the look, Knowles slipped into a pair of white knee-high socks with rose-gold ballet flats. The dance shoes featured a black strap on the top with the signature small bow in the almond toe area.

Related Steve Jobs' Old Birkenstock Sandals Sold for Record-Breaking $218,750 at Auction, Now Most Expensive of All Time Letitia Wright Makes Fiery Statement in Red Corset Dress & Prada Pumps at Her Birthday Party Chelsea Handler Dons Black Capris & Pointy Pumps for 'Seth Meyers'

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Knowles kept her dark brown hair in a braided style with her minimal makeup featuring light eye makeup and a glossy coral lip.

Solange Knowles arrives at New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on Sept. 28, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer has become a familiar face in the fashion industry over her long and successful career. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion shows for designer labels like Stuart Weitzman, Chloé, and Dolce & Gabbana. Knowles has even walked the runway a few times for brands like Alberta Ferretti during Milan Fashion Week.

If she’s not collaborating on a score with the New York City Ballet, the singer is collaborating with fashion brands like S/MEO Collective and Puma. In fact, her two-part collection with Puma received a lot of attention back in 2015. The World to the Woman collection was the singer’s third and final collaboration with the athleisure brand.

PHOTOS: Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson Wedding Gallery