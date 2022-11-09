Sofia Vergara Works Up a Sweat in Red Walmart Fitness Gear & Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara shared her workout routine in Walmart workout gear and chunky sneakers on Instagram on Nov. 7.

Set to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” the video posted on her page sees the former “Modern Family” star in stretchy red high-waisted leggings, which she paired alongside an oversized long-sleeve tee.

Underneath her top, Vergara wore what appeared to be a crimson sports bra to match her athletic wear that peeked out of the wide neckline of the top.

As for footwear, Vergara opted for chunky black sneakers Puma’s Cali Wedge Women’s Sneakers. These $90 shoes feature an extreme wedge sole and black lace-up closures.

Cali Wedge Women’s Sneakers CREDIT: Puma

Chunky sneakers were popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, cushy and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Sofía Vergara attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 live show red carpet at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug. 30, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and cushy Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and strappy sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

