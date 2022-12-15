Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Zebra Pants, Fuzzy Coat & White Sneakers

Sofia Vergara was spotted all bundled up in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Modern Family” actress wore a fuzzy coat which she layered overtop a cropped white tee. On bottom, Vergara went wild in beige zebra print pants with a flared bell bottom hem. To round out the look, the Columbian television personality wore a cream-colored Hermès crossbody bag with shiny silver hardware. She also wore a bold hot pink disposable mask.

Sofia Vergara is seen on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Vergara kept things casual and laced up white sneakers with elevated soles and a bulky silhouette. The sneaker is a popular pick for the Walmart collaborator and a consistent go-to in her shoe lineup. The style definitely looks cushy and easy to walk in, making for the ultimate errand running shoe.

Sofia Vergara is seen on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

