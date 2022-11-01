Sofia Vergara Soars In 8-Inch Mirrored Platform Sandals & Vibrant Holiday Jumpsuit for Walmart Collection Photoshoot

Sofia Vergara gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of her new Walmart holiday collection. The “America’s Got Talent” judge uploaded a new Reel video, which sees her on set during a photoshoot.

Set to Bad Bunny’s “Después de la Playa,” Vergara strikes several poses in a vibrant red one-shoulder jumpsuit. The garment had puffy, ruffled detailing on the shoulder with a cinched bodice and slight flare on the leg.

The “Modern Family” star parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft sensual waves. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Vergara went with soft makeup and a neutral matte pout. sticking to her signature style aesthetic, she accessorized with hoop earrings and a ring.

When it came down to the shoes, Vergara gave her outfit a towering boost with gold metallic platform sandals. The shoe style had a small open-toe with a chunky mirrored outsole and staggering, sharp 6-inch stiletto heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara initially launched her collection of denim jeans with Walmart in 2019. The size-inclusive line features pieces that embrace all body types.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. She has a wardrobe that includes eye-catching prints and silhouettes that feel effervescent and radiant. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: See more of Sofia Vergara’s style through the years.