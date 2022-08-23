Sofia Vergar Blossoms in Floral Print-Dress With Platform Heels for Sarah Hyland’s Wedding

Sofia Vergara made a chic style statement in floral prints on Saturday at her former “Modern Family” costar Sarah Hyland’s wedding.

Celebrating Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tying the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the actress wore a black and white top with a sweetheart neckline and matching skirt by Bambah.

She paired the look with black platform open-toe heels, her go-to stiletto. Vergara accessorized with a black sequined shoulder bag by Valentino. She styled her light brown hair down with a smooth, straight look and kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and cat-eye sunglasses.

Vergara is usually styled by Irma Martinez, who also works with Pitbull, Shakira and Eva Longoria.

Joining her at the wedding festivities were some of the “Modern Family” cast, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, among others. The Colombian actress took to Instagram to pose with Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mitika. She was also accompanied by her 30-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Hyland and Adams have been engaged since August 2020, having to push back their wedding day twice because of the pandemic. The actress wore two Vera Wang Haute wedding dresses for the occasion. Hyland wore a light ivory, hand pleated sweetheart ballgown that featured French tulle and a high slit for the ceremony. She added a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil with a laced border, and paired the look with white crystal-embellished stilettos.

For the reception, Hyland wore a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline and draped laced Italian tulle sleeves. She styled her dark brown hair in a low bun with face-framing curled pieces left out in the front and left her makeup simply stunning.

