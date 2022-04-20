Sofia Vergara Soars In Metallic Platform Pumps & Colorful Skirt for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara made a vibrant spring statement as she arrived at studio for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday.

The model and judge gave a masterclass in style as she stepped out in a basic black short-sleeve top that she paired with a multi-colored smocked midi skirt. The lightweight silhouette was the highlight of her ensemble as it was made up of various bold colors. The garment also included a thick waistband, pleats throughout and a slightly ruffled hemline.

Sofia Vergara arrives at America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara spotted at America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Vergara styled her blond and brunette tresses in soft curls and added a matte pink lip. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with black cat eye frames and carried her signature Christian Dior Tote bag. When it came down to footwear, the “Modern Family” alum boosted her height with a pair of metallic platform pumps. The towering heels had a clear PVC strap across the toe, a chunky outer sole and a thick pyramid heel.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s platform pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Vergara has an affinity for sky high sandals and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The Walmart fashion designer also favors heels and stilettos from Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

See more of Vergara’s style through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of PVC platform pumps.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Chase & Chloe Clear Platform Mule Sandal, $25.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Julien Platform Sandal, $120.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Zayne-R Iridescent Platform Sandal, $130.