Sofia Vergara Masters Shades of Green in Towering Platform Sandals, Breezy Top & Front-Slit Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara took a break from “America’s Got Talent” duties in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday. The “Modern Family” star put a punchy spin on a business-chic ensemble for the daytime outing.

Vergara was spotted out in a breezy lime green button-down shirt. Sticking to a sophisticated look, the Colombian actress and model teamed the top with dark-green pants. The high-waist trousers included front pleats and had a small slit near the hem.

Sofia Vergara spotted out in Beverly Hills, CA on August 19, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara out in Beverly Hills, CA on August 19, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam, Vergara complemented the ensemble with a lime green crossbody bag, sleek black shades, and several midi rings. She added a pop of color to her outfit with bright red nails and a matching pedicure.

Related Lori Harvey Chicly Does the Viral 'Alcoholic Dance' TikTok Trend in Cutout Mini Dress & Heels at Birthday Party Olivia Culpo Reaches Intimidating Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Skintight Latex Overalls With 'No Stretching' Limitations for Edgy Photoshoot Alison Brie Makes a Fiery Arrival in Red-Hot Asymmetric Dress & Matching Heels With Husband Dave Franco for 'Spin Me Round' Premiere

When it came down to the shoes, Vergara boosted her height with patent platform sandals. The shiny silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and featured a thick outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Sofia Vergara out and about in Beverly Hills, CA on August 19, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara is known for wearing towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

PHOTOS: See more of Vergara’s style through the years.

Add some flair to your next outfit with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Rich Platform Sandal, $275.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Idolina Platform Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Manzie Sandal, $130.