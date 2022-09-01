Sofia Vergara Radiates In Orange Bodycon Dress With Bold Red Lip & Invisible Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara pulled out a vibrant and colorful look for “America’s Got Talent’ on Wednesday night. The co-judge appeared alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mendel and Simon Cowell in a bold summer ensemble.

The “Modern Family” actress looked stunning in an orange bodycon dress. The piece had curved straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice and fitted skirt. To further elevate the moment, Vergara coordinated her neon orange nails with her dress and added a bright red lip and shimmery eyeshadow. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a curly low ponytail.

Sofia Vergara appears on America’s Got Talent on August 31, 2022. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

In true fashion form, the Colombian model accessorized with jewelry from Jared Lehr and Anabela Chan. She wore dangling flower earrings, a bevy of diamond bracelets and several midi rings.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her look with platform sandals. Height defying silhouettes are a personal favorite and go-to for the television personality. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

