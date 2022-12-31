Sofia Vergara Gets Date Night Ready in Teal Maxi Dress and Hidden Footwear While on Vacation With Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara snapped a few selfies while on a tropical getaway with her husband Joe Manganiello, sharing images of her outfit on Instagram yesterday. Clad in teal with hidden footwear, Vergara was ready for a night in paradise.

Vergara’s maxi dress featured a strappy bodice with a risky low cut neckline that transitioned into a sleek lengthy skirt that stopped at the “Modern Family” actress’ ankles. Simple but effective, the bodycon garment offered the star a daring appearance by creating a striking silhouette.

Bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style has sometimes been associated with clubwear and sex appeal.

Vergara wore her long brown locks in a simple way, styled straight down and parted in the middle. She accessorized her ensemble with a winding gold bracelet and dangling earrings that hid behind her hair.

While they weren’t visible in this image, when it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. It’s likely that the Columbian thespian opted for sandal heels of some kind to match the tropical warm weather nature of her outfit. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

