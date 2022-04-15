Sofia Vergara Elevates Tie-Dye Crewneck and Cropped Jeans With Studded Platform Wedge Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara has been on a street style streak as of lately. The actress turned heads as she arrived at a studio for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Modern Family” alum was casual chic in a long-sleeve blue and white tie-dye crewneck that she tucked into a pair of cropped jeans. The denim bottoms had a flared leg and distressed detailing on the hem.

Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ studios in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara spotted at ‘America’s Got Talent’ studios in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the look, Vergara accessorized with dark cat-eye sunglasses, chandelier earrings and carried her signature Christian Dior Tote bag. The handbag has a staple Dior aesthetic and is fully embroidered with bright yellow and pink D-Jungle Pop motif. The “Four Brothers” star styled her long tresses straight and rounded things out with a neutral matte pout.

Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To boost her height, the model slipped into a pair neutral platform wedges. The silhouette is adorned with studs and lifted with a towering espadrille wedge. Wedge sandals are the perfect alternative for high heels. Platform wedges first emerged in the early 2000’s and show no sign of disappearing. They are one of the most popular shoe styles for warmer months as they provide comfort and add an eye-catching element to any outfit.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s platform wedge sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Vergara is known for wearing towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The Walmart fashion designer also favors heels and stilettos from Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

