×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Vergara Elevates Tie-Dye Crewneck and Cropped Jeans With Studded Platform Wedge Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
View Gallery 39 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara has been on a street style streak as of lately. The actress turned heads as she arrived at a studio for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Modern Family” alum was casual chic in a long-sleeve blue and white tie-dye crewneck that she tucked into a pair of cropped jeans. The denim bottoms had a flared leg and distressed detailing on the hem.

Sofia Vergara, crewneck, jeans, wedge sandals
Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ studios in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Sofia Vergara, platform wedges, jeans, crewneck
Sofia Vergara spotted at ‘America’s Got Talent’ studios in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the look, Vergara accessorized with dark cat-eye sunglasses, chandelier earrings and carried her signature Christian Dior Tote bag. The handbag has a staple Dior aesthetic and is fully embroidered with bright yellow and pink D-Jungle Pop motif. The “Four Brothers” star styled her long tresses straight and rounded things out with a neutral matte pout.

Related

Sofia Vergara Takes a Glittery Dress to Great Heights in 6-Inch Heels for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival

Heidi Klum Adds Shine to a Black Tank Top and Jeans With Metallic Gold Sandals at 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum Embraces Whimsical Style in Smiley Face Moschino Overalls & Sandals for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival

Sofia Vergara, crewneck, jeans, platform wedges
Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To boost her height, the model slipped into a pair neutral platform wedges. The silhouette is adorned with studs and lifted with a towering espadrille wedge. Wedge sandals are the perfect alternative for high heels. Platform wedges first emerged in the early 2000’s and show no sign of disappearing. They are one of the most popular shoe styles for warmer months as they provide comfort and add an eye-catching element to any outfit.

Sofia Vergara, Platform Wedges
A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s platform wedge sandals.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Vergara is known for wearing towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The Walmart fashion designer also favors heels and stilettos from Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

See more of Vergara’s style through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with platform wedge sandals.

Dolce Vita Maxton Espadrille Wedge Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dolce Vita Maxton Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $70

Steve Madden Session Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Session Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal, $100

Steve Madden Upright Studded Wedge Sandal
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Upright Studded Wedge Sandal, $109.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad