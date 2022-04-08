Sofia Vergara Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Ripped Walmart Jeans & Triangular Platform Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara steps into spring vibrantly.

The “Modern Family” star was spotted yesterday while arriving on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a bright look suitable for the actress.

Sofia Vergara arriving for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Pasadena, Calif., on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: Look This Way / SplashNews.com

Sofia Vergara arriving for ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Pasadena, Calif., on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: Look This Way / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her outfit, Vergara opted for an attention-grabbing neon, hot pink long-sleeve sweater. On the lower half, she wore a pair of cropped jeans from her Walmart collection that featured distressing on the knees and along the pockets.

The Christian Dior Large Dior Book Tote CREDIT: Dior

She accessorized with a pink, yellow and black jungle-print Christian Dior Book Tote. She also wore a pair of sleek black sunglasses by Foster Grant from her collaboration with the brand for a sleek finish. The bag retails for $3,800.

Nude-colored platform sandals grounded her casual chic ensemble. The shoes had a chunky sole, translucent PVC upper and sturdy, tall heels.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s nude platform heels. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the length of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump while mitigating possible discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel hight of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

When it comes to Vergara’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and modern silhouettes. She recently donned a Dolce & Gabbana tie-up top with a matching skirt that had the brand’s name etched all over it paired with transparent platform pumps while carrying the same Christian Dior Book Tote during her arrival to “America’s Got Talent.”

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry, having campaigns with Dolce & Gabbana for the brand’s Devotion bag in 2020. She also has an apparel line with Walmart.

Click through the gallery to see Vergara’s street style evolution through the years.

Put on a pair of nude heels for a streamlined finish.

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60.

To Buy: Nine West Nude Tatiana Pointy Toe Pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Kaila Leather Platform Sandals, $148.