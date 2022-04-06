×
Sofia Vergara Elevates Distressed Jeans With Sleek Strappy Stiletto Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

By Ashley Rushford
Sofia Vergara was a breath of fresh air as she arrived on set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The judge took a business-casual look up a notch by stepping out in an olive green tweed jacket that was decorated with gold buttons and fringe trimming along the lapels, on the cuffs and the hemline.

The four-time Emmy nominated actress teamed her statement jacket with a matching top and distressed light-wash cropped jeans. To amp up the glam factor, Vergara opted for a middle part and styled her blond locs in soft waves.

Sofia Vergara, America's Got Talent
Sofia Vergara arrives on set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Sofia Vergara, Strappy Sandals, America's Got Talent
Sofia Vergara spotted out in Los Angeles on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In true fashion form, she continued to elevate her look with black frames and a touted her essentials in a large Dior Book Tote bag. The vibrant handbag has a staple Dior aesthetic and is fully embroidered with bright yellow and pink D-Jungle Pop motif.

Sofia Vergara, Christian Dior, America's Got Talent, Christian Diro
Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, CA on April 5, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Sofia Vergara, Strappy Sandals
A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s strappy sandals.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Modern Family” alum rounded things out with dark green suede sandals. The sky-high silhouette featured a double strap across the toe and a sharp stiletto 4-inch heel.

The Walmart fashion designer has made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-tos over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi. She also favors heels and stilettos from Amina Muaddi, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent.

