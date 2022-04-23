Sofia Vergara Soars in 5-Inch Heels With Braided Slinky Straps & Her Walmart Jeans for ‘American’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara made a casual-chic statement while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” on Friday in Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara pops in black platform pumps for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 22, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For the outfit, Vergara donned a tan, black and white polka-dotted blouse that had a slightly cropped hemline with breezy draping. On the lower half, she wore a pair of cropped wide-leg jeans with a frayed hem and a high-waisted design. Vergara layered with a black longline and oversized blazer for a unifying finish.

Sofia Vergara pops in black platform pumps for “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on April 22, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Modern Family” star accessorized with a quilted Saint Laurent bag that had gold hardware along with black square-shaped sunglasses.

Black platform sandals grounded her relaxed look. The heels had a heel height of approximately 5 inches and a strappy, braided toe knot design that felt modern and sleek. They’re sold but but have retailed for around $1,050 previously.

Related Heidi Klum Shines In Sparkling Green Suit & Sculptural Logo Heels on 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for 'Euphoria' FYC Red Carpet Soirée Scene: Vince Camuto Turns NYC Into an Oasis with 'Invincible' Spring Pop-Up + More

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s black platform pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional sandal without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

Christian Louboutin’s Veracite sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Vergara’s clothing tastes, she tends to fancy sophisticated and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a basic black short-sleeve top teamed with a multi-colored smocked midi skirt and metallic platform pumps while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

Vergara is no stranger to the fashion industry, having campaigns with Dolce & Gabbana for the brand’s Devotion bag in 2020. She also has an apparel line with Walmart.

Click through the gallery to see Vergara’s street style evolution through the years.

Put on a pair of black platform heels for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Skyrise Black Patent Pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Glows Platform Sandals, $99.

CREDIT: Saks Off Fifth

To Buy: Circus NY Jardine Faux Leather Sandals, $50 (was $80).