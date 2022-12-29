Sofia Vergara Celebrates Husband Joe Manganiello’s Birthday in Floral Skirt, Crop Top & Suede Boots

Sofia Vergara gathered a close group of family and friends together for her husband Joe Manganiello’s birthday at the couple’s secret Caribbean hideaway, Casa Chipi Chipi.

The “Modern Family” actress wore a black sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline that was decorated with crisscross detailing. She paired the top with a black floral maxi skirt that featured a tiered paneling with an asymmetrical lining.

Vergara accessorized with a gold bangle and a pendant ring. The actress kept her honey brown locks down in a softly waved style framing the face and bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a deep red lip.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge completed her look with a pair of black suede knee-high boots. The heels featured a sharp silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The back of the boots was hidden by her floor-length skirt, but it seemed to have a boost of height possibly supported by a block heel.

It comes as no surprise that Vergara has an envious shoe closet. The “Hot Pursuit” actress has been seen wearing luxury brands like Guiseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, and Gianvito Rossi. She often slips into platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red carpet appearances. If she’s not sporting a stiletto or blocked heel, she often favors mules, boots, and sneakers from brands like Chloé and Puma.

The Columbian model has left her mark in the fashion industry working with many brands like Head & Shoulders and Covergirl. Vergara is also a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Since announcing their partnership in 2020, she has acted as the face of the label and appeared in the ad campaign for the designer’s Devotion handbag collection. Vergara also makes time to bring her own designs to the market with her very own collection of apparel available exclusively at Walmart.

