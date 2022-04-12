×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Vergara Takes a Glittery Dress to Great Heights in 6-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
View Gallery 39 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara took a stylish midi dress to new heights while arriving on-set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday. The Emmy Award-winning actress made a major style statement in a black sequined dress. The nearly ankle-length garment had feather details on the bust and on the hemline.

To keep warm from the chilly temperatures, the “Modern Family” alum wore a brown trench coat over her fun frock. The outerwear had an oversized fit and included wide lapels, large square pockets on each side and a small waistband.

Sofia Vergara, Platform Pumps, America's Got Talent
Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Studios in Los Angeles, California on April 11, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sofia Vergara, America's Got Talent, Platform Pumps
Sofia Vergara at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Studios in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Vergara amped up the glam factor with rosy eyeshadow, a neutral matte pout, black aviator frames and a large diamond ring. She opted for a side part and styled her signature ombré tresses straight.

Sofia Vergara, America's Got Talent, Platform Pumps
Sofia Vergara is all smiles while arriving at America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

The model rounded things out with a pair of platform pumps. The height-defying heels were adorned with studs and gems around the toe strap and ankle strap and had a thin 6-inch heel. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Vergara has made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to style, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Sofia Vergara, Platform Pumps
A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s studded platform pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

See more of Vergara’s style through the years

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

JLO Jennifer Lopez Klein Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Klein Pump, $70

Stuart Weitzman Disco Platform Sandal
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Disco Platform Sandal, $495

Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $69

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad