Sofia Vergara Takes a Glittery Dress to Great Heights in 6-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Sofia Vergara took a stylish midi dress to new heights while arriving on-set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday. The Emmy Award-winning actress made a major style statement in a black sequined dress. The nearly ankle-length garment had feather details on the bust and on the hemline.
To keep warm from the chilly temperatures, the “Modern Family” alum wore a brown trench coat over her fun frock. The outerwear had an oversized fit and included wide lapels, large square pockets on each side and a small waistband.
Vergara amped up the glam factor with rosy eyeshadow, a neutral matte pout, black aviator frames and a large diamond ring. She opted for a side part and styled her signature ombré tresses straight.
The model rounded things out with a pair of platform pumps. The height-defying heels were adorned with studs and gems around the toe strap and ankle strap and had a thin 6-inch heel. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Vergara has made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to style, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.
