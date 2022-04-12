Sofia Vergara Takes a Glittery Dress to Great Heights in 6-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara took a stylish midi dress to new heights while arriving on-set for a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday. The Emmy Award-winning actress made a major style statement in a black sequined dress. The nearly ankle-length garment had feather details on the bust and on the hemline.

To keep warm from the chilly temperatures, the “Modern Family” alum wore a brown trench coat over her fun frock. The outerwear had an oversized fit and included wide lapels, large square pockets on each side and a small waistband.

Sofia Vergara arrives at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Studios in Los Angeles, California on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sofia Vergara at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Studios in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Vergara amped up the glam factor with rosy eyeshadow, a neutral matte pout, black aviator frames and a large diamond ring. She opted for a side part and styled her signature ombré tresses straight.

Sofia Vergara is all smiles while arriving at America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

The model rounded things out with a pair of platform pumps. The height-defying heels were adorned with studs and gems around the toe strap and ankle strap and had a thin 6-inch heel. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Vergara has made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to style, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s studded platform pumps. CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

See more of Vergara’s style through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Klein Pump, $70.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Disco Platform Sandal, $495.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $69.