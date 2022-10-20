Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Floral Minidress During Family Trip in NYC

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of her family trip to New York City today. “TBT to not too long ago in Ny!!!! #familytrip #LasVerguero perdon #LasVergara,” she captioned.

The set of pictures sees the “Modern Family” actress wearing a black sweetheart minidress with a colorful floral print and thick straps. Vergara paired the look with sparkling diamond bracelets, a small pendant chain, and studs. She kept her brown hair in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring a light eye look and a dark mauve lip.

Vergara completed the look with towering slingback stilettos. The soft pink suede pumps featured a 6-inch heel and a gold platform. Vergara has a penchant for platform shoes. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional slingback without any added discomfort.

The model’s towering footwear is similar to her usual over-the-top style. Vergara has been seen wearing luxury brands like Guiseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, and Gianvito Rossi. The star is also the brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana since 2020.

