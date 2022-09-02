×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Vergara Pairs Romantic Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress with PVC Pumps in New Mirror Selfie

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Sofia Vergara At America’s Got Talent
Sofia Vergara: 2009
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
Sofia Vergara: 2010
View Gallery 39 Images

Sofia Vergara showed off a summery look before the season ends.

The “Modern Family” alum posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Thursday night. In her photo, she wore a strapless, fitted floral dress. Her yellow midi dress, from Dolce & Gabbana, featured romantic white and pink florals with pops of green. She strapped an emerald green crocodile purse across her dress and added minimal jewelry.

sofia vergara, dolce and gabbana, floral dress, pumps, instagram
Vergara on her Instagram story on Sept. 1.
CREDIT: Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Vergara added a pair of platform pumps to finish off her look. She wore pointed toe white heels with a clear, PVC material covering the toes. Her thick platforms soles added at least an inch to the shoes. The star is known to wear a towering heel, and she just stepped out a few weeks ago in another platform heel style. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara is known for wearing towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Vergara serves as brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and even appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s Devotion handbag. The actress also dipped her toes into designing by creating her own line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart.

PHOTOS: See more of Vergara’s style through the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad