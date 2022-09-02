Sofia Vergara Pairs Romantic Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress with PVC Pumps in New Mirror Selfie

Sofia Vergara showed off a summery look before the season ends.

The “Modern Family” alum posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Thursday night. In her photo, she wore a strapless, fitted floral dress. Her yellow midi dress, from Dolce & Gabbana, featured romantic white and pink florals with pops of green. She strapped an emerald green crocodile purse across her dress and added minimal jewelry.

Vergara on her Instagram story on Sept. 1. CREDIT: Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Vergara added a pair of platform pumps to finish off her look. She wore pointed toe white heels with a clear, PVC material covering the toes. Her thick platforms soles added at least an inch to the shoes. The star is known to wear a towering heel, and she just stepped out a few weeks ago in another platform heel style. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara is known for wearing towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. Vergara serves as brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and even appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s Devotion handbag. The actress also dipped her toes into designing by creating her own line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart.

