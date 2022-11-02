Sofia Vergara Flatters Her Feet in Bow-Embellished Pumps As She Takes On Viral TikTok Trend With Her Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending her days off lounging on the couch, Sofia Vergara posted a quick video to her Instagram yesterday, capturing a quiet moment cozied up in a plush Walmart blanket alongside her dog, Baguette Gonzalez.

In the video, Vergara took a viral TikTok trend to Instagram where influences are challenged to show “the laziest person in their house.” The actress ended up giving the title to her pet, but not without showing her chic pumps before.

The Columbian actress slipped on bright satin yellow Amina Muaddi heels. These $1,055 shoes featured sculptural fluted 4-inch heels, crystal bow embellishments, and elasticated slingback straps.

Amina Muaddi Rosie crystal-embellished satin slingback pumps. CREDIT: Via Net-A-Porter

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots, and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also intend to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold.

